Tiger Woods 2024 Masters Odds, History, Recent Results, and Key Stats

The 2024 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Tiger Woods 2024 Masters Betting Odds

Tiger Woods's odds to win the Masters are set at +11000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 4th.

That ranks him tied for 35th and suggests an implied probability of 0.9%.

Tiger Woods Masters History

Here is how Woods has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 1995 T41 1996 MC 1997 1 1998 T8 1999 T18 2000 5 2001 1 View Full Table

Woods has five Masters wins in his career (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019).

Woods' only missed cut at Augusta National came back in 1996 while still an amateur. That means he's never missed the cut as a professional.

Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters due to a foot injury.

Tiger Woods Recent Results

Since withdrawing at the 2023 Masters, Woods has officially teed it up twice.

The first start came in December at the Hero World Challenge. He finished T18 in a 20-golfer field and finished last in strokes gained: approach, 16th in strokes gained: around the green, and 18th in strokes gained: putting.

He also played at The Genesis Invitational in mid-February but withdrew due to influenza. Woods finished the first round +1.

In that event, he ranked 54th of 69 golfers in strokes gained: approach and 53rd of 69 in strokes gained: tee to green through 18 holes.

Here are his finishes since last year's Masters.

Date Tournament Finish 4/9/2023 Masters Tournament W/D 12/3/2023 Hero World Challenge 18 2/18/2024 The Genesis Invitational W/D

Tiger Woods 2024 Key Stats

Here are Woods' stats among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2024 Masters.

2024 PGA Tour Stats Value SG: Total -1.83 SG: Tee-to-Green -1.19 SG: Off-the-Tee 0.54 SG: Approach the Green -0.98 SG: Around-the-Green -0.75 SG: Putting -0.64 Driving Distance 304 View Full Table

Keep in mind that Woods' recent sample is extremely small, so these stats are hard to trust.

Let's look at his stats over the last two years (20 rounds across 7 events), via datagolf:

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee/Round: +0.15

Strokes Gained: Approach/Round: -0.22

Strokes Gained: Around the Green/Round: -0.49

Strokes Gained: Putting/Round: -0.40

Tiger Woods 2024 Masters Analysis and Prediction

Woods played a recent casual round at Augusta National, and he has claimed that playing once a month "seems reasonable" for 2024.

In total, Woods has made seven starts since the beginning of 2021. He has withdrawn from three of those seven and missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship.

Other than that, he has finished 47th at the 2022 Masters, T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, and 18th at the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

A triumphant win in 2019 for Woods at Augusta National will live forever, but finishing position props for Woods are likely going to be the best route for betting Woods this year. So keep an eye out on FanDuel Sportsbook's Masters betting odds as we get closer to tee time.

