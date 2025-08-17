Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Athletics take on the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (55-69) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-63)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | LAA: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | LAA: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-176) | LAA: -1.5 (+146)

OAK: +1.5 (-176) | LAA: -1.5 (+146) Total: 10 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-8, 4.19 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-9, 3.84 ERA

The Athletics will look to Jeffrey Springs (10-8) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (8-9). Springs' team is 13-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Springs' team is 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have an 8-16-0 ATS record in Soriano's 24 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 7-7 in Soriano's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (58.9%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Angels are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Angels on Aug. 17 is 10. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 16 of 30 games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 123 games with a total this season.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 63-60-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 88 total times this season. They've finished 42-46 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Angels have a record of 42-46 (47.7%).

The Angels have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-49-5).

The Angels have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .495, both of which lead Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .264 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 62nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Soderstrom takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Shea Langeliers has 95 hits this season and has a slash line of .271/.318/.546.

Nick Kurtz has been key for Sacramento with 91 hits, an OBP of .384 plus a slugging percentage of .631.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 107 hits. He's batting .236 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 131st, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Zach Neto has 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .269.

Jo Adell is batting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!