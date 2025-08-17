Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-53) vs. San Diego Padres (69-53)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-118) | SD: (-100)

LAD: (-118) | SD: (-100) Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-215) | SD: -1.5 (+176)

LAD: +1.5 (-215) | SD: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.08 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 2-3, 5.61 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Tyler Glasnow (1-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (2-3). Glasnow and his team are 2-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Padres have a 4-2-0 ATS record in Darvish's six starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 2-1 record in Darvish's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -100 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Dodgers. The Padres are +176 to cover, while the Dodgers are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Padres contest on Aug. 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 61 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 61-42 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 120 chances this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-71-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 27 of the 54 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Diego has a 24-24 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 120 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-66-3).

The Padres have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 132 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .626. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .243 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average ranks 115th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 113th, and his slugging percentage 142nd.

Freddie Freeman has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.374/.480.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 122 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has accumulated a slugging percentage of .485 and has 138 hits, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 70 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 62nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .288.

Xander Bogaerts has 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .265.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

