Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 10:19 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Giants vs Rays Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-63)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSSUN

Giants vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-162) | TB: (+136)

SF: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

SF: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 10-9, 3.34 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 8-9, 3.86 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (10-9, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Ryan Pepiot (8-9, 3.86 ERA). Webb and his team are 9-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Webb's team is 10-13 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rays have gone 8-17-0 against the spread when Pepiot starts. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Pepiot's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those matchups.

Giants vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.2%)

Giants vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rays, San Francisco is the favorite at -162, and Tampa Bay is +136 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rays Spread

The Rays are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rays are -152 to cover, and the Giants are +126.

Giants vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Rays game on Aug. 17 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Giants vs Rays Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 38, or 49.4%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 13-12 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 122 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 51-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 40.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (24-35).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 5-9 record (winning only 35.7% of its games).

The Rays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-65-6).

The Rays have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 52-67-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 117 hits and an OBP of .377 this season. He has a .255 batting average and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Devers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has 27 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Lee brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple and a walk.

Willy Adames is batting .223 with a .398 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

Ramos has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero paces the Rays with 120 hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 72nd, his on-base percentage is 128th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .463 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .272.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .307 with 10 doubles, two triples and 15 walks.

Giants vs Rays Head to Head

8/15/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/14/2023: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

