Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Sunday.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-89)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146)

ARI: (-174) | COL: (+146) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100)

ARI: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Diamondbacks) vs Antonio Senzatela (Rockies) - 4-14, 0.00 ERA

The Rockies will give the nod to Senzatela (4-14, 6.57), while the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be determined. The Rockies have a 9-12-0 record against the spread in Senzatela's starts. The Rockies are 7-14 in Senzatela's 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies reveal Arizona as the favorite (-174) and Colorado as the underdog (+146) despite being the home team.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are -120 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -100.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Rockies on Aug. 17, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (52.1%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won 12 of 20 games when listed as at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 119 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 57-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 29 of the 114 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Colorado has gone 20-67 (23%).

The Rockies have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-63-4).

The Rockies have collected a 48-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 41 extra-base hits. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .385.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 70th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 26 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .548 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 100 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which lead the Diamondbacks this season.

Marte takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .244 with a .294 OBP and 62 RBI for Arizona this season.

Gurriel enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has accumulated a slugging percentage of .532 and has 112 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Goodman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck leads his team with a .341 OBP. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .456.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 58th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 14 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is hitting .304 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 27 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/15/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 8/14/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2025: 13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

13-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

