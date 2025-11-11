Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 11
There are 13 games on Tuesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 12 Louisville taking on No. 9 Kentucky (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.
Take a peek at our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.
Michigan vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines
- Projected Winner: Michigan (73.39% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-15.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Michigan vs. Wake Forest with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at No. 10 Florida Gators
- Projected Winner: Florida (90.70% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-18.5)
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Florida vs. Florida State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Louisville vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Louisville (70.58% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-3.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Louisville vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Illinois vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Winner: Illinois (63.75% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-3.5)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Bet on Illinois vs. Texas Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gonzaga vs. Creighton
- Matchup: No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Projected Winner: Gonzaga (81.76% win probability)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-10.5)
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: November 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Gonzaga vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!