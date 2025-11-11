Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - November 11

There are 13 games on Tuesday's slate that involve teams ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, highlighted by a game that has No. 12 Louisville taking on No. 9 Kentucky (at 8 p.m. ET). In the article below, we provide our picks and predictions for each matchup.

Take a peek at our odds breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Michigan vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (73.39% win probability)

Michigan (73.39% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-15.5)

Michigan (-15.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Michigan vs. Wake Forest with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at No. 10 Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles at No. 10 Florida Gators Projected Winner: Florida (90.70% win probability)

Florida (90.70% win probability) Spread: Florida (-18.5)

Florida (-18.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Florida vs. Florida State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Kentucky

Matchup: No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (70.58% win probability)

Louisville (70.58% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-3.5)

Louisville (-3.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Louisville vs. Kentucky with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Winner: Illinois (63.75% win probability)

Illinois (63.75% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Illinois (-3.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on Illinois vs. Texas Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Gonzaga vs. Creighton

Matchup: No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

No. 23 Creighton Bluejays at No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs Projected Winner: Gonzaga (81.76% win probability)

Gonzaga (81.76% win probability) Spread: Gonzaga (-10.5)

Gonzaga (-10.5) Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Date: November 12

November 12 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Gonzaga vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!