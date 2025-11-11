Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-230) Ducks (+190) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (72.2%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-124 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +102.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

Avalanche versus Ducks on Nov. 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -230 favorite at home.

