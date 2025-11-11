FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-230)Ducks (+190)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (72.2%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-124 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +102.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Ducks on Nov. 11 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -230 favorite at home.

