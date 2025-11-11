NHL
Jets vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Winnipeg Jets facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Jets vs Canucks Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (9-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-8-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-134)
|Canucks (+112)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Jets win (62.6%)
Jets vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Jets are +186 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -235.
Jets vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Jets-Canucks on Nov. 11, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Jets vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Jets vs Canucks moneyline has Winnipeg as a -134 favorite, while Vancouver is a +112 underdog at home.