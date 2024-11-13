Thunder vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-8) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-2) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Paycom Center as big, 14.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSOK. The over/under is 222.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 -110 -110 222.5 -110 -110 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (78.6%)

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have covered the spread twice this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over six times.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the total in seven of 11 opportunities (63.6%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered three times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in five games on the road.

The Thunder have gone over the over/under more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in four of six home matchups (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in two of five games (40%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (2-4-0) than on the road (0-5-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over five of six times at home (83.3%), and two of five away (40%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams averages 19.9 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 2 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort averages 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 47.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists. He is also sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Per game, Jose Alvarado gives the Pelicans 10.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 22.7 points, 8 boards and 5.3 assists per game from Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans get 6.6 points per game from Yves Missi, plus 5.9 boards and 1.5 assists.

Jordan Hawkins averages 16.3 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.