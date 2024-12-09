Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: TNT

A pair of hot teams meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-5) host the Dallas Mavericks (16-8) on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET. The Thunder are 5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Mavericks, who have won seven straight. The point total in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5 225.5 -198 +166

Thunder vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (71.5%)

Thunder vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 15-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 11 times out of 24 chances.

Mavericks games this season have hit the over 14 times in 24 opportunities (58.3%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (8-4-0) than it has at home (6-5-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 11 home matchups (54.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in five of 12 games (41.7%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (7-4-0) than away (8-5-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 36.4% of the time at home (four of 11), and 76.9% of the time away (10 of 13).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.8 points, 5.3 boards and 6.3 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 22 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (second in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.8 points, 4.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 9.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 8.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples.

Kyrie Irving averages 24.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 47% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.2 treys per game.

Per game, Daniel Gafford gets the Mavericks 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Dereck Lively's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 68.3% of his shots from the floor.

