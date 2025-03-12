THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee Times and Betting Odds

One of the biggest golf events of the year, THE PLAYERS Championship, is nearly here.

Tee times for Round 1 are set for the event, which begins on Thursday, March 13th.

Let's take a look at all the tee times -- and the golf betting odds -- for THE PLAYERS Championship.

THE PLAYERS Championship Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3 7:40 AM 1 Chad Ramey C.T. Pan Vince Whaley 7:40 AM 10 Lanto Griffin Andrew Novak David Lipsky 7:51 AM 1 Joel Dahmen Patrick Rodgers Chan Kim 7:51 AM 10 Keith Mitchell Justin Lower Nicolai Højgaard 8:02 AM 1 Beau Hossler Mark Hubbard Ben Silverman 8:02 AM 10 Michael Kim Alex Smalley Sam Stevens 8:13 AM 1 Rafael Campos Davis Riley Gary Woodland View Full Table ChevronDown

THE PLAYERS Championship Betting Odds

Here are THE PLAYERS Championship betting odds -- via FanDuel Sportsbook -- as of Wednesday, March 12th.

The Players Championship: To Win FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +400 Rory McIlroy +1100 Collin Morikawa +1400 Ludvig Aberg +1600 Justin Thomas +2200 Xander Schauffele +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Hole In One" on the 17th Hole wager for THE PLAYERS Championship! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.