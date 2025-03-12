THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee Times and Betting Odds
One of the biggest golf events of the year, THE PLAYERS Championship, is nearly here.
Tee times for Round 1 are set for the event, which begins on Thursday, March 13th.
Let's take a look at all the tee times -- and the golf betting odds -- for THE PLAYERS Championship.
THE PLAYERS Championship Tee Times
Here are the Round 1 tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship.
Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
Golfer 3
|7:40 AM
|1
|Chad Ramey
|C.T. Pan
|Vince Whaley
|7:40 AM
|10
|Lanto Griffin
|Andrew Novak
|David Lipsky
|7:51 AM
|1
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Rodgers
|Chan Kim
|7:51 AM
|10
|Keith Mitchell
|Justin Lower
|Nicolai Højgaard
|8:02 AM
|1
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Ben Silverman
|8:02 AM
|10
|Michael Kim
|Alex Smalley
|Sam Stevens
|8:13 AM
|1
|Rafael Campos
|Davis Riley
|Gary Woodland
THE PLAYERS Championship Betting Odds
Here are THE PLAYERS Championship betting odds -- via FanDuel Sportsbook -- as of Wednesday, March 12th.
The Players Championship: To Win
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+400
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Collin Morikawa
|+1400
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1600
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+3000
