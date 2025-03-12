FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee Times and Betting Odds

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

THE PLAYERS Championship: Tee Times and Betting Odds

One of the biggest golf events of the year, THE PLAYERS Championship, is nearly here.

Tee times for Round 1 are set for the event, which begins on Thursday, March 13th.

Let's take a look at all the tee times -- and the golf betting odds -- for THE PLAYERS Championship.

THE PLAYERS Championship Tee Times

Here are the Round 1 tee times for THE PLAYERS Championship.

Time
Tee
Golfer 1
Golfer 2
Golfer 3
7:40 AM1Chad RameyC.T. PanVince Whaley
7:40 AM10Lanto GriffinAndrew NovakDavid Lipsky
7:51 AM1Joel DahmenPatrick RodgersChan Kim
7:51 AM10Keith MitchellJustin LowerNicolai Højgaard
8:02 AM1Beau HosslerMark HubbardBen Silverman
8:02 AM10Michael KimAlex SmalleySam Stevens
8:13 AM1Rafael CamposDavis RileyGary Woodland

THE PLAYERS Championship Betting Odds

Here are THE PLAYERS Championship betting odds -- via FanDuel Sportsbook -- as of Wednesday, March 12th.

The Players Championship: To Win
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Scottie Scheffler+400
Rory McIlroy+1100
Collin Morikawa+1400
Ludvig Aberg+1600
Justin Thomas+2200
Xander Schauffele+2500
Tommy Fleetwood+3000

Customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a "Hole In One" on the 17th Hole wager for THE PLAYERS Championship! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup