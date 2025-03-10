THE PLAYERS Championship 17th Hole: Hole-in-One History and Betting Odds

There aren't many more iconic holes in all of golf than the 17th at The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where THE PLAYERS Championship is held each and every year on the PGA Tour.

The island green not only holds a special place in our collective golf minds but also can have a big impact on the event, as it looms over the closing stretch on Sunday.

As a result, it has provided us with some incredibly memorable moments over the years.

But what about the aces? The holes-in-one? How many have there been, and what are the odds it happens this year?

How Many Holes-in-One Have There Been at the 17th Green at THE PLAYERS?

There have been 14 aces in PLAYERS history at TPC Sawgrass on the 17th green and 39 in tournament history (across all holes).

Which Golfers Have Made a Hole in One on 17 at THE PLAYERS?

Here's the full list of golfers with an ace at the 17th, including the year of their hole-in-one.

Golfer Year Ryan Fox 2024 Hayden Buckley 2023 Aaron Rai 2023 Alex Smalley 2023 Shane Lowry 2022 Ryan Moore 2019 Sergio Garcia 2017 View Full Table ChevronDown

How Often Is There a Hole-in-One on 17 at THE PLAYERS?

Since the tournament shifted to TPC Sawgrass in 1982, there have been 43 total events played (42 completed events, as the 2020 event was canceled after the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

While there have been 14 aces on the 17th hole in this span, three aces were made in 2022 alone, leaving 12 years out of 42 (28.6%) with a hole-in-one on 17.

With that said, though, there have been eight aces in eight events since 2016 -- an average of one per year.

More specifically, there has been an ace in six of eight years since 2016 (75.0%).

THE PLAYERS: 17th Hole Ace Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds of a hole-in-one on the 17th hole are +145, implying odds of 40.8%.

The odds that a player does not make an ace are -220.

