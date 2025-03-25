TGL Finals Best Bets and Predictions: Atlanta Drive vs. New York (Matches 2 and 3)

The TGL finals got off to a hot start.

Match 1 in the best-of-three series came down to the final hole.

It all came down to the final hole: ATL wins Finals Match 1. pic.twitter.com/f5DxKwfa8B — TGL (@TGL) March 25, 2025

The Atlanta Drive's Patrick Cantlay buried a 6'6" putt before his good friend, Xander Schauffele, lipped out from 6'5" to give Atlanta a 1-0 series lead over New York.

Tonight, Match 2 (and, if needed, Match 3) will take place, and we'll have our first ever TGL champion crowned.

Let's break down the final night of TGL action for the season.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL airs on ESPN and ESPN+.

Match 2 is slated for 7:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ESPN+.

If New York wins to force a Match 3, that will air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ESPN+ as well.

Atlanta Drive vs. New York Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Atlanta is now -550 to win the championship, as they need to win just one match out of two possible tonight.

New York's odds are +350.

However, that doesn't mean that Match 2 is a long shot for New York. More on that later.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For tonight's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Atlanta Drive

Justin Thomas (9)

Patrick Cantlay (15)

Billy Horschel (20)

Lucas Glover (28) is not listed as a starter.

New York

Xander Schauffele (3)

Cameron Young (59)

Rickie Fowler (105)

Matt Fitzpatrick (69) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Atlanta Drive vs. New York

Here are the TGL betting odds for tonight's first match. For current odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Match 2 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive GC -120 New York GC -110

And for the second match (Match 3 for the series), here are the odds.

Match 3 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive GC -125 New York GC +100

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Atlanta Drive vs. New York

It was a tough loss for New York on Monday night. Not just because Xander Schauffele had a good look to send it to overtime but because they played really good golf.

They outdrove Atlanta (323 to 316 on average with 90% of fairways hit compared to 80% for Atlanta), they scrambled perfectly (compared to 33% for Atlanta), and they hit more greens in regulation (93% to 80%).

Yet Atlanta's hammer strategy was good enough (3 wins to 1) to earn the win and the 1-0 series lead.

Starting lineups are the same for tonight as they were last night.

The average strokes gained per round (from datagolf) over their last 50 professional rounds for the starting lineups favor Atlanta (+1.43) over New York (+0.67).

That's a gap of 0.76 shots.

Teams with a strokes gained lead of 0.75 shots or better this season are 5-1.

However, we just saw New York outplay Atlanta (on paper) and have a great chance at a Match 1 win.

With the same starting lineups for Match 1, 2, and 3 (TGL lists the same starting lineup for Match 3), the data can only take us so far.

The numbers definitely lean toward Atlanta, but with variance and with how well New York played on Monday and after a slow start to the season, I think there's value in expecting this one to stay close.

I like New York to force a third match before Atlanta -- who actually has experience with TGL double-headers -- again proves they've been the best TGL team all season.

Match 2 Prediction: New York

Match 3 Prediction: Atlanta Drive

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.