TGL Best Bets: Week 1 (New York GC vs. The Bay GC)

The TGL's inaugural season is nearly upon us.

On Tuesday, January 7th, the league kicks off with a matchup between New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on ESPN and ESPN+.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

New York vs. The Bay Match Info

This opening match pits New York Golf Club versus The Bay Golf Club.

New York's TGL championship odds (+380) title rank them third in the six-team league.

The Bay (+470) is fifth.

Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

New York

Xander Schauffele (2)

Matt Fitzpatrick (41)

Rickie Fowler (75)

Cameron Young (34) is not listed as a starter.

The Bay

Ludvig Aberg (6)

Wyndham Clark (7)

Shane Lowry (27)

Min Woo Lee (50) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: New York vs. The Bay

Here are the TGL betting odds for this week's match. For current odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

TGL Match 1 - New York GC v The Bay GC Odds New York GC -138 The Bay GC +100

TGL Best Bets: New York vs. The Bay

Understandably, New York is the betting favorite based on the championship odds.

They also have the best player in the match, according to the OWGR, in Schauffele. But The Bay has two top-seven golfers in the OWGR with Aberg and Clark.

And after looking more into the data, there might be an overall edge for the underdogs.

Via datagolf over each golfer's last 50 rounds, The Bay's listed starters have a better average true strokes gained (+1.33) than New York's (+1.23).

That's a close gap, but what really jumps out is that there's a big gap in tee-to-green and ball-striking between the two -- with The Bay's starters averaging +1.12 strokes gained: tee to green versus +0.71 for New York's.

New York has a big short-game advantage, specifically with the putting.

With chipping and putting likely playing a big role, based on the greens complex, that could point in the direction of the favorites.

However, the underdogs are a more balanced team, and they should hold a ball-striking advantage.

The shot clock and unique format should lead to a high-variance season. As a result, siding with The Bay for an opening night upset makes a lot of sense.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.