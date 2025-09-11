FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the UTEP Miners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs UTEP Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Texas: (N/A) | UTEP: (N/A)
  • Spread: Texas: -41.5 (-110) | UTEP: +41.5 (-110)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs UTEP Betting Trends

  • Texas is winless against the spread this year.
  • UTEP is winless against the spread this season.
  • UTEP and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Texas vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Longhorns win (99.3%)

Texas vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is the underdog by 41.5 points against Texas. UTEP is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.

Texas vs UTEP Over/Under

Texas versus UTEP, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Texas22.59910.52749.52
UTEP29.06722.57860.52

Texas vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Austin, Texas
  • Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.

