Texas vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the UTEP Miners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (N/A) | UTEP: (N/A)

Texas: (N/A) | UTEP: (N/A) Spread: Texas: -41.5 (-110) | UTEP: +41.5 (-110)

Texas: -41.5 (-110) | UTEP: +41.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas vs UTEP Betting Trends

Texas is winless against the spread this year.

UTEP is winless against the spread this season.

UTEP and its opponent have yet to go over the total this year.

Texas vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (99.3%)

Texas vs UTEP Point Spread

UTEP is the underdog by 41.5 points against Texas. UTEP is -110 to cover the spread, and Texas is -110.

Texas vs UTEP Over/Under

Texas versus UTEP, on Sept. 13, has an over/under of 51.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas 22.5 99 10.5 27 49.5 2 UTEP 29.0 67 22.5 78 60.5 2

Texas vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Stadium: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.