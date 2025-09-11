Texas Tech vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Oregon State Beavers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-3030) | Oregon State: (+1200)

Texas Tech: (-3030) | Oregon State: (+1200) Spread: Texas Tech: -24.5 (-105) | Oregon State: +24.5 (-115)

Texas Tech: -24.5 (-105) | Oregon State: +24.5 (-115) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won twice against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 24.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Texas Tech game has gone over the point total this year.

Oregon State has not won a game against the spread this year.

Oregon State has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (96%)

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Point Spread

Oregon State is the underdog by 24.5 points against Texas Tech. Oregon State is -105 to cover the spread, and Texas Tech is -115.

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Over/Under

The over/under for Texas Tech-Oregon State on Sept. 13 is 61.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas Tech vs Oregon State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas Tech-Oregon State, Texas Tech is the favorite at -3030, and Oregon State is +1200.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 64.5 2 10.5 27 61.5 2 Oregon State 21.0 102 35.0 115 48.0 2

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. Oregon State analysis on FanDuel Research.