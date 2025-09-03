Texas Tech vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders face the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Texas Tech vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A)

Texas Tech: (N/A) | Kent State: (N/A) Spread: Texas Tech: -48.5 (-120) | Kent State: +48.5 (-102)

Texas Tech: -48.5 (-120) | Kent State: +48.5 (-102) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas Tech vs Kent State Betting Trends

Texas Tech hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Texas Tech has covered every time (1-0) as a 48.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All one of Texas Tech's games have gone over the point total this season.

Kent State has no wins against the spread this year.

Kent State and its opponent have yet to hit the over this season.

Texas Tech vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Raiders win (97.4%)

Texas Tech vs Kent State Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 48.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. Kent State, the underdog, is -102.

Texas Tech vs Kent State Over/Under

The Texas Tech-Kent State game on Sept. 6 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Texas Tech vs. Kent State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Red Raiders last season was 34.4 points, 19.6 fewer points than their implied total of 54 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Golden Flashes (38.8) is 33.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (5).

Texas Tech vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Stadium: Jones AT&T Stadium

