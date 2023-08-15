2023 Texas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Texas State Bobcats, who are currently unranked, are 4-2 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Texas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Baylor September 2 W 42-31 Bears (-27.5) 59.5 2 @ UTSA September 9 L 20-13 Roadrunners (-14.5) 66.5 3 Jackson State September 16 W 77-34 - - 4 Nevada September 23 W 35-24 Bobcats (-17.5) 59.5 5 @ Southern Miss September 30 W 50-36 Bobcats (-6.5) 59.5 6 @ Louisiana October 7 L 34-30 Ragin' Cajuns (-2.5) 66.5 7 UL Monroe October 14 - Bobcats (-17.5) 63.5 View Full Table

Texas State Last Game

The Bobcats go into their next matchup after losing 34-30 to the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in their last game on October 7. Against the Ragin' Cajuns, TJ Finley led the Bobcats with 326 yards on 30-of-40 passing (75.0%) for two TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Ismail Mahdi took 34 carries for 188 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding one reception for nine yards in the passing game. Joey Hobert reeled in eight balls for 132 yards (averaging 16.5 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Texas State Betting Insights

Texas State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

