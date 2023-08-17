2023 Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The Texas Longhorns, who are the ninth-ranked team in the nation right now, are 5-1 so far in 2023. Check out their full schedule and results below.

Texas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Rice September 2 W 37-10 Longhorns (-35.5) 58.5 2 @ Alabama September 9 W 34-24 Crimson Tide (-7) 53.5 3 Wyoming September 16 W 31-10 Longhorns (-29.5) 48.5 4 @ Baylor September 23 W 38-6 Longhorns (-17) 49.5 5 Kansas September 30 W 40-14 Longhorns (-16.5) 60.5 6 Oklahoma October 7 L 34-30 Longhorns (-4.5) 61.5 8 @ Houston October 21 - - - View Full Table

Texas Last Game

The Longhorns go into their next matchup after losing 34-30 to the Oklahoma Sooners in their last outing on October 7. In that game against the Sooners, Quinn Ewers had 346 yards on 31-of-37 passing (83.8%) for the Horns, with one touchdown and two interceptions. In the running game, Jonathon Brooks totaled 129 rushing yards on 22 carries (5.9 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had five catches for 34 yards. In the receiving game, Jordan Whittington had 115 yards on 10 catches (11.5 per reception) in that game.

Texas Betting Insights

Texas has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

