Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-1493) | South Carolina: (+870)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -18.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +18.5 (-105)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.
- Texas A&M has no wins ATS (0-2) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been seven Texas A&M games (of nine) that hit the over this year.
- South Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.
- This season, three of South Carolina's nine games have gone over the point total.
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (88.9%)
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 18.5 points over South Carolina. Texas A&M is -115 to cover the spread, with South Carolina being -105.
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for Texas A&M-South Carolina on Nov. 15 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Texas A&M vs South Carolina Moneyline
Texas A&M is the favorite, -1493 on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a +870 underdog.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|37.8
|15
|22.9
|52
|53.1
|9
|South Carolina
|19.7
|123
|22.1
|42
|48.7
|9
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Stadium: Kyle Field
