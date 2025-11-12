Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Texas A&M: (-1493) | South Carolina: (+870) Spread: Texas A&M: -18.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +18.5 (-105)

Texas A&M: -18.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +18.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Texas A&M has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has no wins ATS (0-2) as an 18.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been seven Texas A&M games (of nine) that hit the over this year.

South Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

This season, three of South Carolina's nine games have gone over the point total.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (88.9%)

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 18.5 points over South Carolina. Texas A&M is -115 to cover the spread, with South Carolina being -105.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for Texas A&M-South Carolina on Nov. 15 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Moneyline

Texas A&M is the favorite, -1493 on the moneyline, while South Carolina is a +870 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 37.8 15 22.9 52 53.1 9 South Carolina 19.7 123 22.1 42 48.7 9

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Stadium: Kyle Field

