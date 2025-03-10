Texas A&M-CC vs Northwestern State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 5 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-13, 12-8 Southland) are taking on the No. 4 seed Northwestern State Demons (16-15, 12-8 Southland) in the Southland tournament on Monday at The Legacy Center, at 6 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC win (78.9%)

To help you make an informed wager on Texas A&M-CC-Northwestern State matchup (in which Texas A&M-CC is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 130.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Monday's game.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M-CC is 16-11-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern State has compiled a 14-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Northwestern State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 72.7% of the time. That's more often than Texas A&M-CC covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (64.3%).

The Islanders have a better record against the spread in home games (9-4-0) than they do on the road (7-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Demons have a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.750, 9-3-0).

Texas A&M-CC has 12 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Northwestern State's Southland record against the spread is 9-6-0.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M-CC has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

The Islanders have a win-loss record of 12-2 when favored by -178 or better by bookmakers this year.

Northwestern State has won 41.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (5-7).

The Demons have gone 4-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (40%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-CC has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Northwestern State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M-CC is outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +288 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.2 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allows 67.4 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Garry Clark's team-leading 14.7 points per game ranks 293rd in college basketball.

Northwestern State puts up 68.9 points per game (308th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per contest (62nd in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential.

Northwestern State's leading scorer, Addison Patterson, ranks 482nd in college basketball, scoring 13.3 points per game.

The Islanders win the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 102nd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.3 per outing.

Clark's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Islanders and rank 94th in college basketball play.

The Demons win the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. They are pulling down 32.4 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Willie Williams' 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Demons and rank 129th in the nation.

Texas A&M-CC averages 98.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (108th in college basketball), and allows 87.3 points per 100 possessions (41st in college basketball).

The Demons' 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 288th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

