Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 8

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) take on the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-0) on November 8, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (96%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Tennessee (-27.5) versus Northern Kentucky on Saturday. The over/under is set at 141.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Northern Kentucky put together an 11-20-0 ATS record last year.

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Norse had a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than on the road (.267, 4-11-0).

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee put together a 24-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -20000 or shorter.

Northern Kentucky won three, or 23.1%, of the 13 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Norse were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Tennessee a 99.5% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Tennessee was the 167th-ranked team in college basketball (74 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 10th-best (63.1 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Tennessee was 105th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) last season. It was 13th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5 per game).

At 15.4 assists per game last year, Tennessee was 61st in college basketball.

Tennessee committed 9.6 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.5 per game, ranking 40th and 250th, respectively, in college basketball.

Northern Kentucky was 239th in the nation last season with 71.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 182nd with 72 points allowed per game.

Northern Kentucky pulled down 30.7 boards per game (261st-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 31.5 rebounds per contest (202nd-ranked).

Northern Kentucky ranked 124th in the country with 14.2 dimes per contest.

Northern Kentucky committed 11.5 turnovers per game (221st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!