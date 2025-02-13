Tee Higgins' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Bengals

Super Bowl LIX took place only days ago, and we're already fully looking ahead to the 2025 season. Key dates are coming up for the 2025 NFL Draft, including the NFL Combine. Free agency is nearing as the signing period officially opens on March 12.

Several big fish will be unrestricted free agents, including Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. At 26 years old, Higgins will likely be the most-wanted wide receiver free agent -- ahead of other big names like Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin, the latter of whom we linked to a few potential destinations.

Let's break down where Higgins will end up. Is he bound to stay in Cincinnati, or will a new club snatch him up?

Can the Bengals Re-Sign Tee Higgins?

The Bengals have certainly had their chance of extending Higgins.

They opted to franchise tag Higgins last year, which was roughly $22 million for one season (per Spotrac). Following the tag, Higgins quickly requested a trade. Of course, he played out the 2024 season, but this trade request is still something to keep in mind. Cincinnati could place another franchise tag on Higgins as the window opens February 18 and extends to March 4.

Considering how Higgins reacted to the tag a year ago, I doubt the Bengals go down this road again -- especially when it feels like long-term contract discussions have been ongoing for well over a year.

Higgins wanting a long-term extension was also signaled by him changing agents in December, and following the move, he now shares agents with his Bengal teammate, Ja'Marr Chase.

Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants Higgins back, and Cincinnati keeping its franchise QB happy is wise.

Higgins is going to fetch a high price as Spotrac is projecting him with a four-year, $101.7 million contract. The Bengals have the luxury of sporting the 11th-most cap space going into the offseason.

Cincy has the means to extend Higgins, but will it want to make the move with an extension looming for Chase?

Ideal Free Agency Landing Spots for Tee Higgins

New England Patriots

Without a question, if Tee gets to the open market, the Bengals' biggest competition for Higgins will likely be the New England Patriots. They are one team poised for a leap in 2025, led by emerging QB Drake Maye and newly hired coach Mike Vrabel.

One of New England's clear needs -- as seen in Kenyatta Storin's Patriots offseason preview -- is wide receiver. This entire unit could use a makeover, but most of all, it needs a No. 1 option. Higgins is a player who could be a legit No. 1 on several NFL squads.

The Pats are certainly armed with the necessary cap space, sporting the most in the league at $123 million (second-most is almost $30 million behind). Washington Post's Jason La Canfora reported New England "really wants" Higgins.

This is a team worth monitoring in the Higgins sweepstakes.

Washington Commanders

The theme of this list is teams with plenty of cap space. That's what's required when looking to sign a young, productive WR to a multi-year deal.

The Washington Commanders may not have as big of a need for a receiver thanks to Terry McLaurin. As our Commanders offseason preview highlighted, this team still needs a quality WR2, though. It doesn't get much better than Higgins.

Washington has the third-most cap space available but is still more than $40 million behind the Pats. Similar to other teams, the Commanders could struggle to match New England's offer.

Los Angeles Chargers

We have to consider Higgins will likely want to play with a quality QB. While the Las Vegas Raiders have the second-most cap space, the Raiders' quarterback position is completely up in the air. The Raiders need a top receiver, and pairing Higgins with Brock Bowers would be fun. But is there a real chance of winning without a franchise signal-caller?

Instead, let's look at another AFC West team -- the Los Angeles Chargers.

A lack of postseason success continues to plague Justin Herbert, but he's still one of the league's most talented QBs. Plus, the Chargers just went from 5-12 in 2023 to 11-6 in 2024. There is winning upside here.

L.A. has the fifth-most cap space and needs more receiving options alongside Ladd McConkey, as discussed in our Chargers offseason preview.

Ultimately, there are plenty of potential destinations that make a lot of sense for Higgins. If two early favorites had to be tabbed, I'd go with the Bengals or Patriots. The Commanders, Chargers, and Raiders all seem like legitimate suitors, too, though.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which futures stand out to you for the 2025 NFL season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.