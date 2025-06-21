Rangers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rangers vs Pirates Game Info

Texas Rangers (37-39) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (30-47)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SportsNet PT, and RSN

Rangers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-112) | PIT: (-104)

TEX: (-112) | PIT: (-104) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172)

TEX: -1.5 (+142) | PIT: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 2-4, 7.31 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-9, 4.08 ERA

The probable starters are Kumar Rocker (2-4) for the Rangers and Mitch Keller (1-9) for the Pirates. Rocker's team is 3-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rocker starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Keller starts, the Pirates have gone 6-8-0 against the spread. The Pirates are 2-8 in Keller's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.4%)

Rangers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs Pirates Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Rangers are +142 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -172.

Rangers vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Pirates game on June 21, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Rangers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 25 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 25-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 75 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 39-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates are 19-31 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 17-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (36.2%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-42-3).

The Pirates have a 34-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .357, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .442. He's batting .290 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Smith will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford leads Texas with 60 hits. He is batting .244 this season and has 23 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 106th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Langford has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Marcus Semien has 61 hits this season and has a slash line of .229/.308/.346.

Semien heads into this game with 12 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is 148th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up 62 hits with a .350 on-base percentage while slugging .425. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .266.

He is 59th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while hitting .282.

Adam Frazier is batting .252 with nine doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Rangers vs Pirates Head to Head

6/20/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/21/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

1-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/19/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/24/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/22/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

