Chargers Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

After going just 5-12 in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers turned things around this year with an 11-6 record and a playoff berth under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the Chargers would ultimately fall in the Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans. The team will now look to build on this campaign and see if they can take the next step toward making a deep playoff run in 2025.

Overall Offense: 11th

11th Pass Offense: 11th

11th Rush Offense: 14th

14th Overall Defense: 8th

8th Pass Defense: 4th

4th Rush Defense: 14th

Chargers' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Khalil Mack, OLB

Taylor Heinicke, QB

Morgan Fox, DE

Kristian Fulton, CB

DJ Chark, WR

Easton Stick, QB

Denzel Perryman, ILB

JK Scott, P

Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Poona Ford, DE

Troy Dye, LB

JK Dobbins, RB

Marcus Maye, S

Josh Palmer, WR

Tony Jefferson, SS

Eli Apple, CB

Elijah Molden, CB

Sam Mustipher, C

Shaq Quarterman, LB

Teair Tart, DT

Jalen Reagor, WR

Hayden Hurst, TE

Bradley Bozeman, C

Chris Rumph II, DE

Simi Fehoko, WR

Foster Sarell, T (restricted free agent)

Brenden Jaimes, OL

Nick Niemann, ILB

Tucker Fisk, TE (exclusive rights free agent)

Stone Smartt, TE (restricted free agen)

Here's the Chargers' list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. The good news for L.A. is that they enter the offseason with the sixth-most available cap space ($60.9 million).

Of the 30 players listed above, linebacker Khalil Mack is the name that immediately stands out. The 33-year-old considered retirement following L.A.'s playoff loss to Houston but has since decided that he will play in 2025. Despite Mack's age, PFF graded him as the NFL's fifth-best edge defender this season and also rates him as the fifth-best overall free agent. The nine-time Pro Bowler shouldn't have a shortage of potential suitors.

Whether or not the Chargers re-sign Mack could also have an impact on what they decide to do with another key defensive player, Joey Bosa.

While Bosa isn't set to be a free agent, the team could save $25.4 million in cap space by cutting him, which could go a long way toward bringing back Mack or addressing other needs. Bosa has dealt with injuries over the last few campaigns and finished just 72nd in PFF's edge rusher grades this season.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. missed most of the season due to injury, but he's 26th in PFF's free agent rankings and wants to be back with the Chargers. Running back J.K. Dobbins is a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year after rushing for a career-high 905 yards, and he's also indicated that he hopes to re-sign with the Bolts.

Chargers' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

22nd overall

2nd round

3rd round

4th round

5th round

6th round

6th round (via New England Patriots)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

The Chargers have seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft prior to compensatory picks being announced.

FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim unveiled his first 2025 NFL Mock Draft ahead of the postseason, and he had L.A. taking tight end Tyler Warren from Penn State. Adding another weapon for Justin Herbert makes a lot of sense for a passing attack lacking depth behind wideout Ladd McConkey.

Chargers' Top Offseason Needs

Wide Receiver

Tight End

Interior Offensive Line

As noted above, Los Angeles is likely to bolster its offense with some fresh talent at wide receiver and tight end.

The Chargers hit big by moving up and drafting McConkey in the second round of last year's draft, who led the team with 1,149 receiving yards, but the team could use another top pass catcher to pair with him. While the rookie boasted the 13th-best wide receiver grade on PFF, no other Chargers wideout ranked higher than 65th. Along the same lines, lead tight end Will Dissly graded just 26th at his position.

Los Angeles' offensive line looks to have an elite pairing at tackle in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, but they could use help at center and guard. Despite the strong play of Slater and Alt, the Chargers still finished only 21st in PFF's final 2024 offensive line rankings.

