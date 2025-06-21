Giants vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Red Sox Game Info

San Francisco Giants (42-33) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-37)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NESN

Giants vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | BOS: (+112)

SF: (-132) | BOS: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | BOS: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 4-5, 4.11 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 3-1, 3.49 ERA

The probable pitchers are Landen Roupp (4-5) for the Giants and Brayan Bello (3-1) for the Red Sox. Roupp and his team have a record of 5-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bello starts, the Red Sox have gone 7-4-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Bello's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Giants vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.5%)

Giants vs Red Sox Moneyline

San Francisco is a -132 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +112 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Red Sox Spread

The Giants are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -200 to cover.

The over/under for Giants-Red Sox on June 21 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (58.3%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 22-13 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 75 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 34-41-0 in 75 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have compiled a 12-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48% of those games).

Boston has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 76 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-40-2).

The Red Sox have a 40-36-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 77 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .259 with 17 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.464) powered by 26 extra-base hits.

Wilmer Flores has 11 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-high OBP (.312) and slugging percentage (.412), and leads the Red Sox in hits (82, while batting .258).

He ranks 76th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Wilyer Abreu has eight doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .247 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 14 walks.

Carlos Narvaez is hitting .277 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 26 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!