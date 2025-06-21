Cubs vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Seattle Mariners.

Cubs vs Mariners Game Info

Chicago Cubs (45-30) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-36)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and ROOT Sports NW

Cubs vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | SEA: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | SEA: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 12 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 3-2, 4.48 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-1) for the Cubs and Emerson Hancock (3-2) for the Mariners. Horton's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Horton's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Mariners have an 8-4-0 record against the spread in Hancock's starts. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Hancock's starts this season, and they went 5-2 in those games.

Cubs vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (57.6%)

Cubs vs Mariners Moneyline

The Cubs vs Mariners moneyline has Chicago as a -162 favorite, while Seattle is a +136 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Mariners are -134 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +112.

Cubs vs Mariners Over/Under

Cubs versus Mariners, on June 21, has an over/under of 12, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Cubs vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 34, or 70.8%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 14 of 20 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 38 of 73 chances this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 37-36-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have a 13-12 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52% of those games).

Seattle is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 73 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-31-4).

The Mariners have a 32-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 78 hits. He has a .284 batting average and a slugging percentage of .513.

He is 31st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 77 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .266 with 39 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 62nd, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .257 with a .528 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.356) thanks to 18 extra-base hits.

Hoerner has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 74 hits. He's batting .273 and slugging .646 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Raleigh enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .403 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 86th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage in the majors.

J.P. Crawford a has .409 on-base percentage to lead the Mariners.

Jorge Polanco is batting .254 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Cubs vs Mariners Head to Head

6/20/2025: 9-4 SEA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-4 SEA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/14/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/12/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2023: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/11/2023: 14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-9 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

