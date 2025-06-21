Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (34-40) vs. Miami Marlins (30-44)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | MIA: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-6, 3.97 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (3-6, 3.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Eury Perez (0-1, 6.43 ERA). Holmes and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes' team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Perez has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Perez start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (62.2%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Marlins reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-152) and Miami as the underdog (+128) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +112 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -134.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on June 21, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (52.7%) in those games.

This year Atlanta has won 18 of 32 games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 71 opportunities.

The Braves are 33-38-0 against the spread in their 71 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've finished 25-38 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Miami has a 13-22 record (winning only 37.1% of its games).

In the 72 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-37-0).

The Marlins have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 40-32-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 70 hits, batting .255 this season with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .485.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 82nd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 64 hits. He's batting .253 while slugging .419.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging in MLB.

Ozuna takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.

Austin Riley has hit 12 homers with a team-high .436 SLG this season.

Riley has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .225 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .235 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .350 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 124th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 122nd and he is 136th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has 65 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .239.

Eric Wagaman has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .251.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

