Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Twins vs Brewers Game Info

Minnesota Twins (37-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-35)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSWI

Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

MIN: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160)

MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-3, 5.13 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-2, 3.35 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA). Woods Richardson's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woods Richardson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Brewers have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Quintana's nine starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (58%)

Twins vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -158 favorite at home.

Twins vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Brewers are -160 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +132.

Twins vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Brewers contest on June 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 14-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 71 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 39-32-0 in 71 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 14-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).

Milwaukee is 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-44-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 37-37-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 61 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .280 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .555.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 79th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.366) powered by 17 extra-base hits.

Willi Castro has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.

Castro has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double and three walks.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a team-best slugging percentage (.455) while leading the Brewers in hits (83). He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 68th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Chourio hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick is hitting .287 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 26th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brice Turang is batting .269 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks.

Christian Yelich is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Twins vs Brewers Head to Head

5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

