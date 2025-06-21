Twins vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Twins vs Brewers Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (37-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (40-35)
- Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: MNNT and FDSWI
Twins vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | MIL: (+134)
- Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+132) | MIL: +1.5 (-160)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Twins vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 2-3, 5.13 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-2, 3.35 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jose Quintana (4-2, 3.35 ERA). Woods Richardson's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Woods Richardson's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Brewers have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Quintana's nine starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.
Twins vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (58%)
Twins vs Brewers Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -158 favorite at home.
Twins vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Brewers are -160 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +132.
Twins vs Brewers Over/Under
- A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Brewers contest on June 21, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Twins have won in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 14-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 71 chances this season.
- The Twins have an against the spread mark of 39-32-0 in 71 games with a line this season.
- The Brewers have compiled a 14-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).
- Milwaukee is 3-6 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-44-1 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 37-37-0 against the spread.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has 61 hits, which leads Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .280 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .555.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBIs.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 79th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 88th.
- Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.366) powered by 17 extra-base hits.
- Willi Castro has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .286 this season.
- Castro has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double and three walks.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has a team-best slugging percentage (.455) while leading the Brewers in hits (83). He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .284.
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 68th in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.
- Chourio hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- Sal Frelick is hitting .287 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He is 26th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Brice Turang is batting .269 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .242 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
Twins vs Brewers Head to Head
- 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/23/2023: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/22/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/13/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/27/2022: 10-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
