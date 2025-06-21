Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (41-34) vs. Detroit Tigers (48-28)

Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSUN, and FDSDET

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | DET: (+110)

TB: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | DET: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 4-6, 3.11 ERA vs Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 3.97 ERA

The Rays will call on Ryan Pepiot (4-6) against the Tigers and Sawyer Gipson-Long. When Pepiot starts, his team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season. Pepiot's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Gipson-Long has not yet started a matchup with a set spread. The Tigers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gipson-Long starts this season.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (58.4%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rays-Tigers, Tampa Bay is the favorite at -130, and Detroit is +110 playing on the road.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Rays. The Tigers are -184 to cover, and the Rays are +150.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Tigers on June 21, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 24, or 60%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Tampa Bay has won 14 of 26 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 36-37-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-13).

Detroit has gone 6-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (46.2%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-35-3).

The Tigers have a 40-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (72) this season while batting .262 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .505.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Yandy Diaz has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 42 runs. He's batting .271 this season and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 52nd, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Diaz brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .452 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Lowe brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a slash line of .329/.416/.494 this season and a team-best OPS of .910.

Aranda brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has accumulated an on-base percentage of .380, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .281 and slugging .425.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .227 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 133rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Riley Greene has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.500) while pacing the Tigers in hits (80).

Javier Baez is batting .293 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and eight walks.

