Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Tennessee Titans and their top-ranked passing defense (175.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Higgins, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Titans.

Thinking about playing Higgins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Higgins vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.80

72.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 88.1 fantasy points in 2024 (11.0 per game), Higgins is the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 127th overall.

During his last three games Higgins has been targeted 28 times, with 16 receptions for 240 yards and two TDs, resulting in 36.0 fantasy points (12.0 per game) during that period.

Higgins has caught 27 balls (on 43 targets) for 399 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 57.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, when he piled up 20.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins disappointed his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys last week, when he mustered only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Tennessee this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has given up at least two receiving TDs to one player this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.