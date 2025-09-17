FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

TCU vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

TCU vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the SMU Mustangs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs SMU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TCU: (-245) | SMU: (+198)
  • Spread: TCU: -6.5 (-120) | SMU: +6.5 (-102)
  • Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

TCU vs SMU Betting Trends

  • TCU hasn won once against the spread this season.
  • TCU is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • All two of TCU's games have hit the over this season.
  • SMU is winless against the spread this year.
  • One SMU game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

TCU vs SMU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (52.7%)

TCU vs SMU Point Spread

SMU is a 6.5-point underdog against TCU. SMU is -102 to cover the spread, and TCU is -120.

TCU vs SMU Over/Under

The TCU-SMU game on Sept. 20 has been given an over/under of 64.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

TCU vs SMU Moneyline

SMU is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -245 favorite.

TCU vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
TCU45.06617.52457.02
SMU38.33323.78462.53

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. SMU analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup