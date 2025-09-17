TCU vs SMU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the TCU Horned Frogs taking on the SMU Mustangs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs SMU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-245) | SMU: (+198)

TCU: (-245) | SMU: (+198) Spread: TCU: -6.5 (-120) | SMU: +6.5 (-102)

TCU: -6.5 (-120) | SMU: +6.5 (-102) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

TCU vs SMU Betting Trends

TCU hasn won once against the spread this season.

TCU is winless ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All two of TCU's games have hit the over this season.

SMU is winless against the spread this year.

One SMU game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

TCU vs SMU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mustangs win (52.7%)

TCU vs SMU Point Spread

SMU is a 6.5-point underdog against TCU. SMU is -102 to cover the spread, and TCU is -120.

TCU vs SMU Over/Under

The TCU-SMU game on Sept. 20 has been given an over/under of 64.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

TCU vs SMU Moneyline

SMU is the underdog, +198 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -245 favorite.

TCU vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 45.0 66 17.5 24 57.0 2 SMU 38.3 33 23.7 84 62.5 3

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. SMU analysis on FanDuel Research.