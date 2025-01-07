FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season and head into the playoffs as the NFC's 3 seed.

The Buccaneers Super Bowl odds are +2200, the seventh-best odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +2200 (7th)
  • Odds to win the NFC: +1000 (5th)
  • Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +6500 (22nd)
Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odds/lines subject to change

Buccaneers Statistical Breakdown

Schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

  • nERD: 6.28 (8th)
  • Overall Offensive Rank: 5th
    • Rushing Offense: 7th
    • Passing Offense: 4th
  • Overall Defensive Rank: 17th
    • Rushing Defense: 11th
    • Passing Defense: 22nd
  • Against-the-Spread Record: 10-7
  • Point Differential: +117 (6th)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Analysis

The Bucs came into the campaign with the 22nd-best Super Bowl odds, but they defied those odds and won the division once again.

Led by Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay was an offensive juggernaut, ranking in the top 10 in both passing and rushing. They scored 154 more points this year than they did a season ago, with Mayfield setting career-high clips in passing touchdowns (41), passer rating (106.8) and adjusted yards per attempt (8.01) -- and he did that in spite of Chris Godwin playing just seven games due to injury.

Defensively, things aren't as rosy. The Bucs rank 17th in defense, including 22nd against the pass, which is this team's glaring weakness. In a must-win game in Week 18, this unit had trouble containing Spencer Rattler.

The Bucs' D will get tested immediately in the playoffs as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders come to town. The Bucs are a 3.0-point favorite for that one.

Spread

Washington Commanders
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 13 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

  • Detroit Lions (+320)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+370)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+550)
  • Buffalo Bills (+600)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (+650)
  • Minnesota Vikings (+1400)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200)
  • Green Bay Packers (+2200)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
  • Los Angeles Rams (+3500)
  • Washington Commanders (+4000)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+8500)
  • Denver Broncos (+8500)
  • Houston Texans (+10000)

