T.J. Otzelberger on Player Retention: "It's Going to Define Programs."

Iowa State returns four double-figure scorers -- Tamin Lipsey, Keshon Gilbert, Curtis Jones, and Milan Momcilovic -- from last season's team that won 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16.

That quartet, however, isn't getting a great deal of attention entering the 2024-25 season.

Is it a microcosm of the transfer portal era -- where commitments have seemed to usurp the impact of quality returning players in the eyes of many?

Like several coaches, T.J. Otzelberger -- who coaches the four players listed above -- knows that the players who already have experience in a program are much more valuable than anybody else.

"The retention is, for all of us, so important," Otzelberger said Monday on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "It's going to define programs and their ability to be successful in the long term."

Under Otzelberger's stewardship, the Cyclones have advanced to the Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons.

Iowa State is currently ranked fifth in the ROTHSTEIN 45 and holds +330 odds to make the Final Four.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.