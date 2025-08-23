Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Saturday.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-56) vs. San Diego Padres (73-56)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Fox Sports 1, SDPA, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | SD: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SD: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SD: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.12 ERA vs Nestor Cortes (Padres) - 1-2, 5.87 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Tyler Glasnow (1-1) versus the Padres and Nestor Cortes (1-2). Glasnow and his team are 2-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-6. The Padres are 2-3-0 against the spread when Cortes starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two Cortes starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.3%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Padres are -140 to cover, and the Dodgers are +116.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Padres contest on Aug. 23 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 65, or 58%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 53 times in 90 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 127 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 52-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've finished 28-29 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, San Diego has a record of 12-15 (44.4%).

In the 127 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-70-3).

The Padres have covered 56.7% of their games this season, going 72-55-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (138) this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .392.

He ranks 24th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Mookie Betts is batting .246 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 107th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 138th.

Betts takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.377/.493.

Freeman takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Andy Pages has 21 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has a team-high slugging percentage (.484) and leads the Padres in hits (146). He's batting .293 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Machado brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is currently 51st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .289.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .261 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

8/22/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

