Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 5:16 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (74-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-67)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MARQ

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | LAA: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | LAA: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128)

CHC: -1.5 (+106) | LAA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 7-4, 3.08 ERA vs Victor Mederos (Angels) - 0-1, 5.54 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Cade Horton (7-4, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Victor Mederos (0-1, 5.54 ERA). When Horton starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Horton's team is 9-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Mederos has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mederos starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Chicago is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +124 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +106 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -128.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

Cubs versus Angels, on Aug. 23, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 55 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 33 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 59-66-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 43 of the 93 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.2%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Los Angeles has a 25-25 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 126 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-53-5).

The Angels have put together a 69-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .258 with 80 walks and 80 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .448.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 124 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 65 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .514 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualifying batters, he is 86th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .483 slugging percentage and 87 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.370) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Hoerner heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a walk and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has totaled 111 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 30th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .385 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 51st, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 127th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 28 walks while batting .233.

Cubs vs Angels Head to Head

8/22/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-0 LAA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/8/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2023: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2023: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!