Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (67-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-66)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSOH

Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162)

CIN: -1.5 (+134) | ARI: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-3, 2.28 ERA vs Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-3) to the mound, while Nabil Crismatt will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. When Abbott starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Abbott's team is 9-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Crismatt has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Crismatt starts this season.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.5%)

Reds vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Reds, Arizona is the underdog at +102, and Cincinnati is -120 playing on the road.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Reds are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -162 to cover.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Reds versus Diamondbacks on Aug. 23 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (54.9%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 20 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 122 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 66-56-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 47 total times this season. They've finished 21-26 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Arizona has an 18-21 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-57-6).

The Diamondbacks have gone 58-67-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .458, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

TJ Friedl has 122 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .266 and slugging .380.

He is 53rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Friedl brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.303/.391.

Gavin Lux is batting .275 with a .352 OBP and 48 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up an on-base percentage of .392 and a slugging percentage of .440. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .288.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 19th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 74th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 114 hits. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average ranks 93rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 80th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ketel Marte has accumulated an on-base percentage of .392, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .249 with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Reds vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/22/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/9/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/7/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

