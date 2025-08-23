Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (59-69) vs. Houston Astros (71-58)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

BAL: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 9-9, 3.97 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-1, 3.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (9-9) for the Orioles and Cristian Javier (1-1) for the Astros. Kremer's team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Kremer starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. Javier has started two games with set spreads, and the Astros went 1-1-0. The Astros were named the moneyline underdog for one Javier start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (52.6%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Astros reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-126) and Houston as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -178.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Orioles-Astros contest on Aug. 23, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won 17 of 35 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of their 125 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 58-67-0 in 125 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 25 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (59.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Houston has gone 16-11 (59.3%).

The Astros have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-65-4).

The Astros have gone 64-64-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (128) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .387 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 101st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Holliday brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Ryan Mountcastle is batting .256 with a .368 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Mountcastle has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Colton Cowser is batting .211 with a .280 OBP and 24 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Cowser takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has put up a slugging percentage of .456, a team-high for the Astros. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena's 119 hits and .366 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .483.

His batting average is third among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Yainer Diaz is batting .254 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 18 walks.

Christian Walker is batting .232 with 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Orioles vs Astros Head to Head

8/22/2025: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2025: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/17/2025: 12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2025: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2025: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/24/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/23/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/22/2024: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/23/2024: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

