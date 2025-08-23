Mets vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

Mets vs Braves Game Info

New York Mets (68-60) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-70)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and SNY

Mets vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

NYM: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142)

NYM: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 10-6, 3.64 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Braves) - 4-10, 5.50 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Clay Holmes (10-6, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Cal Quantrill (4-10, 5.50 ERA). Holmes' team is 10-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. The Braves have a 13-10-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Braves are 12-9 in Quantrill's 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.5%)

Mets vs Braves Moneyline

New York is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +108 underdog at home.

Mets vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mets. The Braves are -142 to cover the spread, and the Mets are +118.

Mets vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Braves game on Aug. 23, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Mets vs Braves Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (60%) in those games.

New York has a record of 41-31 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 121 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread record of 57-64-0 in 121 games with a line this season.

The Braves have compiled an 11-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 29.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a 5-16 record (winning just 23.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Braves have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-61-8).

The Braves have covered 41.8% of their games this season, going 51-71-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .386. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 19th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .464 this season. He's batting .265.

Among all qualifying players, he is 55th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Lindor takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .512 with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 127 hits. He is batting .262 this season and 61 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .254 with a .325 OBP and 68 RBI for New York this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up a slugging percentage of .452 and has 132 hits, both team-high numbers for the Braves. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has a .367 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .420.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 128th, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has 21 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 13 walks while batting .255.

Ozzie Albies has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 47 walks while batting .229.

Mets vs Braves Head to Head

8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/12/2025: 13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/26/2025: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/24/2025: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/30/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

