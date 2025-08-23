Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 23

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (69-60) vs. Athletics (59-71)

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Saturday, August 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-184) | OAK: (+154)

SEA: (-184) | OAK: (+154) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134)

SEA: -1.5 (+112) | OAK: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-6, 4.22 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 10-8, 4.37 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-6, 4.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.37 ERA). Kirby and his team are 6-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kirby's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). The Athletics are 13-11-0 against the spread when Springs starts. The Athletics are 10-6 in Springs' 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (60.2%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -184 favorite, while the Athletics are a +154 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +112 to cover, while the Athletics are -134 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Mariners-Athletics game on Aug. 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 48, or 57.1%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Mariners have won eight of 11 games when listed as at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 124 games with a total this season.

In 124 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 52-72-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 41-55 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 6-13 (31.6%).

The Athletics have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-59-6).

The Athletics have gone 68-61-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 116 hits, batting .246 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 107th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.346/.450.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .238 with a .306 OBP and 98 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has put up a team-best .498 slugging percentage. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom has a .346 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .481.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .312 with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 49 walks.

Shea Langeliers' 98 hits lead his team.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

