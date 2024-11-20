menu item
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 12: The Lions Are the New Favorite

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 12: The Lions Are the New Favorite

With another action-packed week in the books, we are 11 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New Orleans Saints

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Giants

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

Notable Odds

Detroit Lions

Lions Super Bowl Odds: +350

For the first time this season, someone other than the Kansas City Chiefs is the Super Bowl favorite as the Detroit Lions have taken the mantle.

The Lions are deserving of it. Detroit leads the NFL in point differential at a mark of +159. Only one other team is above +100 (Buffalo Bills at +106). For reference, KC's point differential is +47, which is the third-best mark in the AFC West (Los Angeles Chargers are +75 and Denver Broncos are +52).

Detroit's only loss was a 20-16 defeat versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where the Lions out-gained the Bucs 463-216. They even turned it over five times on the road against a quality Houston Texans squad and still won.

By numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Lions rank second in offense and fourth in defense. They're the only team to be in the top eight on both sides of the ball.

Through 11 weeks, the Lions have been the best team in the NFL, and the Super Bowl market is now in line with that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Super Bowl Odds: +2100

The Super Bowl market is finally starting to buy into the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pittsburgh knocked off the Baltimore Ravens last week to move to 8-2. The win over their main competition in the division moved the Steelers to -160 odds to win the AFC North, making them the favorite over the Ravens (+130). Pittsburgh currently has a 1.5-game lead over Baltimore.

That's resulted in a jump in the Steelers' Super Bowl odds as winning the division makes their path to the Super Bowl easier. Pittsburgh is now +2100 to win it all, tied for the ninth-best odds. Prior to last week, the Steelers were listed at +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Five of Pittsburgh's final seven games are AFC North battles, including a pivotal Week 16 rematch at Baltimore. The Steelers' two non-division games are tough matchups as they travel to the Philadelphia Eagles and host the Chiefs.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +9000

A week ago, I said the Cincinnati Bengals were skating on thin ice. Following another heartbreaking loss -- this time at the Chargers -- the Bengals are likely done, and their Super Bowl odds reflect that.

Just two weeks ago, Cincy stood at +3500 to win it all -- not great but definitely still alive. Their Super Bowl odds dropped to +5000 after a last-second loss at Baltimore, and they've fallen to +9000 after Week 11's defeat at the Chargers.

Joe Burrow might be the MVP favorite if the Bengals were winning more games, and he's certainly played well the past two weeks despite Cincinnati's losses. But barring a miracle finish to the regular season, it's looking like a lost year for the Bengals.

