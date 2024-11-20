Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 12: The Lions Are the New Favorite

With another action-packed week in the books, we are 11 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +350 Kansas City Chiefs +500 Buffalo Bills +650 Baltimore Ravens +800 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Houston Texans +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notable Odds

Detroit Lions

Lions Super Bowl Odds: +350

For the first time this season, someone other than the Kansas City Chiefs is the Super Bowl favorite as the Detroit Lions have taken the mantle.

The Lions are deserving of it. Detroit leads the NFL in point differential at a mark of +159. Only one other team is above +100 (Buffalo Bills at +106). For reference, KC's point differential is +47, which is the third-best mark in the AFC West (Los Angeles Chargers are +75 and Denver Broncos are +52).

Detroit's only loss was a 20-16 defeat versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where the Lions out-gained the Bucs 463-216. They even turned it over five times on the road against a quality Houston Texans squad and still won.

By numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Lions rank second in offense and fourth in defense. They're the only team to be in the top eight on both sides of the ball.

Through 11 weeks, the Lions have been the best team in the NFL, and the Super Bowl market is now in line with that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Super Bowl Odds: +2100

The Super Bowl market is finally starting to buy into the Pittsburgh Steelers after Pittsburgh knocked off the Baltimore Ravens last week to move to 8-2. The win over their main competition in the division moved the Steelers to -160 odds to win the AFC North, making them the favorite over the Ravens (+130). Pittsburgh currently has a 1.5-game lead over Baltimore.

That's resulted in a jump in the Steelers' Super Bowl odds as winning the division makes their path to the Super Bowl easier. Pittsburgh is now +2100 to win it all, tied for the ninth-best odds. Prior to last week, the Steelers were listed at +3500 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Five of Pittsburgh's final seven games are AFC North battles, including a pivotal Week 16 rematch at Baltimore. The Steelers' two non-division games are tough matchups as they travel to the Philadelphia Eagles and host the Chiefs.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +9000

A week ago, I said the Cincinnati Bengals were skating on thin ice. Following another heartbreaking loss -- this time at the Chargers -- the Bengals are likely done, and their Super Bowl odds reflect that.

Just two weeks ago, Cincy stood at +3500 to win it all -- not great but definitely still alive. Their Super Bowl odds dropped to +5000 after a last-second loss at Baltimore, and they've fallen to +9000 after Week 11's defeat at the Chargers.

Joe Burrow might be the MVP favorite if the Bengals were winning more games, and he's certainly played well the past two weeks despite Cincinnati's losses. But barring a miracle finish to the regular season, it's looking like a lost year for the Bengals.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.