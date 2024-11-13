Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 11: The Bengals Are Skating on Thin Ice

We are 10 weeks into the season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Kansas City Chiefs +430 Detroit Lions +460 Baltimore Ravens +600 Buffalo Bills +800 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Philadelphia Eagles +1000

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals +6000

Atlanta Falcons +3000

Baltimore Ravens +600

Buffalo Bills +800

Carolina Panthers +100000

Chicago Bears +19000

Cincinnati Bengals +5000

Cleveland Browns +30000

Dallas Cowboys +21000

Denver Broncos +11000

Detroit Lions +460

Green Bay Packers +2000

Houston Texans +2000

Indianapolis Colts +13000

Jacksonville Jaguars +28000

Kansas City Chiefs +430

Las Vegas Raiders +75000

Los Angeles Chargers +3500

Los Angeles Rams +9000

Miami Dolphins +7000

Minnesota Vikings +2500

New England Patriots +100000

New Orleans Saints +18000

New York Giants +100000

New York Jets +13000

Philadelphia Eagles +1000

Pittsburgh Steelers +3500

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Seattle Seahawks +9000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +13000

Tennessee Titans +65000

Washington Commanders +3000

Notable Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Super Bowl Odds: +1000

One of the biggest games of this week takes place on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in a crucial NFC East matchup.

Philly has just a half-game lead in the division going into Week 11, but they're listed as a sizable division favorite, checking in at -240 odds to win the NFC East, compared to +195 odds for Washington. Thursday's game -- a contest where the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites -- will swing things one way or the other.

Despite some negativity surrounding this Eagles team, Philadelphia is 7-2 and has a chance to take a stranglehold on the division if they beat Washington. The Eagles' +1000 Super Bowl odds are tied for the fifth-shortest.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +5000

The Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens thrilling Week 10 clash had a big impact on Cincy's Super Bowl odds -- with the loss dropping the Bengals from +3500 to +5000.

While the Bengals are now an extreme longshot to win the division -- +4800 odds to win the AFC North -- they're still very much alive in the Wild Card race. Cincinnati boasts decent +132 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

They've got another big matchup this week as they play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Both teams are in the Wild Card mix. At 4-6, Cincy doesn't have much room for error the rest of the way.

Chicago Bears

Bears Super Bowl Odds: +19000

Prior to Week 8 games, the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl odds stood at a respectable +4400. The Bears were 4-2, and despite a brutal rest-of-season schedule, the Bears had a real chance to make the playoffs.

A lot has changed since then as the Bears have dropped three straight, starting with the Hail Mary loss to the Commanders. In the two games since that last-play defeat, Chicago has 12 total points and hasn't scored a touchdown. The Bears' Super Bowl odds were +8500 prior to last week, and then they lost 19-3 at home to the New England Patriots.

The Bears are now +19000 to win it all, and they're listed at +1600 odds to make the NFL playoffs. Six of their remaining eight games are against NFC North foes -- all of whom are pretty darn good -- and one of the two that isn't is a road game at the San Francisco 49ers.

In short, the Bears' season is over.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.