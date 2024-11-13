Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 11: The Bengals Are Skating on Thin Ice
We are 10 weeks into the season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.
And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Notable Odds
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles Super Bowl Odds: +1000
One of the biggest games of this week takes place on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in a crucial NFC East matchup.
Philly has just a half-game lead in the division going into Week 11, but they're listed as a sizable division favorite, checking in at -240 odds to win the NFC East, compared to +195 odds for Washington. Thursday's game -- a contest where the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites -- will swing things one way or the other.
Despite some negativity surrounding this Eagles team, Philadelphia is 7-2 and has a chance to take a stranglehold on the division if they beat Washington. The Eagles' +1000 Super Bowl odds are tied for the fifth-shortest.
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +5000
The Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens thrilling Week 10 clash had a big impact on Cincy's Super Bowl odds -- with the loss dropping the Bengals from +3500 to +5000.
While the Bengals are now an extreme longshot to win the division -- +4800 odds to win the AFC North -- they're still very much alive in the Wild Card race. Cincinnati boasts decent +132 odds to make the NFL playoffs.
They've got another big matchup this week as they play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Both teams are in the Wild Card mix. At 4-6, Cincy doesn't have much room for error the rest of the way.
Chicago Bears
Bears Super Bowl Odds: +19000
Prior to Week 8 games, the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl odds stood at a respectable +4400. The Bears were 4-2, and despite a brutal rest-of-season schedule, the Bears had a real chance to make the playoffs.
A lot has changed since then as the Bears have dropped three straight, starting with the Hail Mary loss to the Commanders. In the two games since that last-play defeat, Chicago has 12 total points and hasn't scored a touchdown. The Bears' Super Bowl odds were +8500 prior to last week, and then they lost 19-3 at home to the New England Patriots.
The Bears are now +19000 to win it all, and they're listed at +1600 odds to make the NFL playoffs. Six of their remaining eight games are against NFC North foes -- all of whom are pretty darn good -- and one of the two that isn't is a road game at the San Francisco 49ers.
In short, the Bears' season is over.
