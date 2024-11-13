menu item
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 11: The Bengals Are Skating on Thin Ice

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 11: The Bengals Are Skating on Thin Ice

We are 10 weeks into the season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New Orleans Saints

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Giants

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

Notable Odds

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Super Bowl Odds: +1000

One of the biggest games of this week takes place on Thursday night as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders in a crucial NFC East matchup.

Philly has just a half-game lead in the division going into Week 11, but they're listed as a sizable division favorite, checking in at -240 odds to win the NFC East, compared to +195 odds for Washington. Thursday's game -- a contest where the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites -- will swing things one way or the other.

Despite some negativity surrounding this Eagles team, Philadelphia is 7-2 and has a chance to take a stranglehold on the division if they beat Washington. The Eagles' +1000 Super Bowl odds are tied for the fifth-shortest.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +5000

The Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens thrilling Week 10 clash had a big impact on Cincy's Super Bowl odds -- with the loss dropping the Bengals from +3500 to +5000.

While the Bengals are now an extreme longshot to win the division -- +4800 odds to win the AFC North -- they're still very much alive in the Wild Card race. Cincinnati boasts decent +132 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

They've got another big matchup this week as they play at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Both teams are in the Wild Card mix. At 4-6, Cincy doesn't have much room for error the rest of the way.

Chicago Bears

Bears Super Bowl Odds: +19000

Prior to Week 8 games, the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl odds stood at a respectable +4400. The Bears were 4-2, and despite a brutal rest-of-season schedule, the Bears had a real chance to make the playoffs.

A lot has changed since then as the Bears have dropped three straight, starting with the Hail Mary loss to the Commanders. In the two games since that last-play defeat, Chicago has 12 total points and hasn't scored a touchdown. The Bears' Super Bowl odds were +8500 prior to last week, and then they lost 19-3 at home to the New England Patriots.

The Bears are now +19000 to win it all, and they're listed at +1600 odds to make the NFL playoffs. Six of their remaining eight games are against NFC North foes -- all of whom are pretty darn good -- and one of the two that isn't is a road game at the San Francisco 49ers.

In short, the Bears' season is over.

