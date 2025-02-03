Super Bowl LIX: 3 Key Matchups That Will Decide Who Wins the Chiefs vs. the Eagles

Everything about the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX points to a close game. In fact, based on FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds, it can't get much closer.

Whenever that's the case, the game's likely to be decided by individual matchups. In a tight game, a single player making a couple big plays can fully swing things one way or another.

Which matchups have the most potential to decide Sunday's game? Let's dig into those and see what it could mean for the betting markets.

Most Important Matchups for Super Bowl LIX

Jalen Carter vs. the Chiefs' Interior Offensive Line

By moving Joe Thuney to left tackle, the Chiefs have largely solved their biggest weakness all season.

Now, though, they're facing a team whose strength of its defensive line is on the interior. That could leave them vulnerable, especially against Jalen Carter.

Mike Caliendo has slid into the guard spot occupied by Thuney before his move to tackle. Calieno is PFF's 72nd-ranked guard out of 77 qualified players. He has good help around him in Thuney, center Creed Humphrey, and fellow guard Trey Smith, so the Chiefs are in a good position to overcome some deficiencies. But Carter is a menace.

Carter has generated 12 quarterback pressures while lined up on the interior this postseason, according to Next Gen Stats. Only one other player has more than seven, and nobody else has more than nine. Against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, Carter had two sacks, two passes defensed, and a key forced fumble to help the Eagles snag a close victory.

The Chiefs' infrastructure is why I can't quite get to Carter's sack prop -- he's +118 to record a sack -- but it does give me pause in betting overs on the Chiefs' running backs.

Chris Jones vs. the Eagles' Interior Offensive Line

Typically, the Eagles' interior offensive line wouldn't be an issue. It's their injuries -- combined with a date with Chris Jones -- that makes this a discussion.

As you saw in the NFC Conference Championhip Game, both Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens were super banged up; neither played the whole game.

The initial practice reports weren't great, either. Neither Jurgens nor Dickerson was able to practice at all last week. While this doesn't mean they'll sit, it does mean they're not fully healthy.

Jones finished as the regular-season leader in ESPN's pass rush win rate among interior defensive linemen. He's got carte blanche to line up wherever he wants along the defensive line, attempting to exploit the biggest mismatches. If he thinks those two aren't at full health, we'll probably see a healthy does of Jones on the interior in key pass-rushing situations.

Thus, with Jones' sack odds longer than Carter's, I do think we should give him consideration as an outlet unless the health of Jurgens and Dickerson trends up rapidly.

Player To Record A Sack Player To Record A Sack Chris Jones +136 View more odds in Sportsbook

Travis Kelce vs. the Eagles' Linebackers

The Eagles' defense has Carter and company along the defensive line and three immensely talented cornerbacks in Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

It's clear their weakness is at linebacker, something the Chiefs will absolutely pick at in this game.

It's exactly what the Washington Commanders did two weeks ago. They peppered Zach Ertz with 16 targets, and he turned that into 11 catches for 104 yards.

This time around, the Eagles will face Travis Kelce. When the Chiefs were facing the Houston Texans -- whose weakness is also at linebacker -- in the Divisional Round, Kelce turned 8 targets into 117 yards and a touchdown.

Obviously, FanDuel knows this, so Kelce's props are quite lofty.

Additionally, you'd expect the Eagles to dedicate additional resources to keeping Kelce in check. Vic Fangio ain't no dummy.

I'm curious if the Chiefs could, instead, try to exploit this via Noah Gray.

Gray's role has scaled back big time since Marquise Brown's debut; in fact, he ran only three routes against the Buffalo Bills, according to Next Gen Stats.

Gray did, though, have three catches on three targets against the Texans. He's not fully phased out, and his prop markets are low. He's a guy I'd at least consider digging into given the way these two teams mesh.

