Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSOK

Two of the league's top scorers take the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (first, 32.7 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (65-14) visit Devin Booker (ninth, 25.8 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (35-44) on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on AZFamily and FDSOK. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 11.5 points. The matchup has an over/under of 230.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11.5 230 -592 +430

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (70.7%)

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 51-26-2 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 28-49-2 against the spread this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total 42 times this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 42 of 79 opportunities (53.2%).

At home, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-14-1).

The Thunder have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 25 of 42 home matchups (59.5%). In road games, they have hit the over in 17 of 37 games (45.9%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (15-25-0) than at home (13-24-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.2%, 18 of 39) than away (60%, 24 of 40).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.4 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Suns Leaders

Booker's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 4.1 boards and 7 assists per game. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Suns are getting 26.6 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.