Suns vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 13

Suns vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSIN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Indiana Pacers (1-10) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Phoenix Suns (7-5) on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at PHX Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSIN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Suns vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 232.5 -184 +154

Suns vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (55.7%)

Suns vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread seven times over 12 games with a set spread.

The Pacers are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over six times out of 11 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 27.3% of the time (three out of 11 games with a set point total).

In home games, Phoenix sports a better record against the spread (5-0-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (2-3-1).

Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total two times in six opportunities this season (33.3%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .600 (3-2-0). Away, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more frequently at home (two of five, 40%) than away (one of six, 16.7%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 28.2 points, 4.2 boards and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen averages 19 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 11.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 60.2% from the floor.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.6 points, 7.6 boards and 5.6 assists. He is also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the field and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Aaron Nesmith averages 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 37% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 32% of his shots from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Pacers get 8.3 points per game from Isaiah Jackson, plus 6.3 rebounds and 1 assists.

Ben Sheppard's numbers on the season are 6.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 32.6% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.