Brock Purdy Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 20th-ranked pass defense (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Purdy's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Brock Purdy Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.9

17.9 Projected Passing Yards: 269.56

269.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.83

1.83 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.65

9.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Purdy Fantasy Performance

With 34.5 fantasy points in 2025 (17.3 per game), Purdy is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 220th overall.

Through two games this season, Purdy has connected on 48-of-73 passes for 586 yards, with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in 34.5 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 30 rushing yards on seven attempts.

In Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy connected on 57.9% of his passes for 309 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions with 13 rushing yards on the ground, good for 17.7 fantasy points.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

