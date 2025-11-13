Knicks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The New York Knicks (7-4) square off against the Miami Heat (7-5) as 5-point favorites on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 234.5 -200 +168

Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (71%)

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Heat have eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 12 chances this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the total in eight of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .833 (5-1-0). On the road, it is .500 (3-2-1).

Heat games have finished above the over/under 66.7% of the time both at home (four of six) and away (four of six) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.2 points, 3.3 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson averages 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with 2.8 made treys per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.6 points, 4.5 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

OG Anunoby is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 54.4% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Andrew Wiggins gives the Heat 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Heat are getting 10.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat get 9.9 points per game from Davion Mitchell, plus 2.8 boards and 7.3 assists.

The Heat are getting 24.8 points, 4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Norman Powell.

