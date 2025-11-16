Suns vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 16

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Atlanta Hawks (8-5) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns (8-5), winners of five straight. The Suns are underdogs by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET (on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+) on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Suns vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1.5 231.5 -120 +102

Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (53.8%)

Suns vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have eight wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over six times.

The Suns have hit the over 46.2% of the time this season (six of 13 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Atlanta has played worse at home, covering two times in five home games, and five times in eight road games.

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (40%) than road tilts (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.857, 6-0-1 record) than on the road (.333, 2-3-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less often at home (two times out of seven) than away (four of six) this season.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 9.5 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 57.9% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 17.3 points, 3.7 assists and 5.7 boards.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 28.5 points, 4.2 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is also draining 50% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.9 treys (third in league).

Per game, Royce O'Neale gives the Suns 12.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Mark Williams gives the Suns 11.7 points, 8.8 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.8 boards and 4.9 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

