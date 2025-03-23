FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Sunday's Men's College Basketball Second Round Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The second round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament continues today, Sunday, March 23rd.

Eight games are on the slate for today's action.

Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

UConn (8) vs. Florida (1)

  • Start Time: 12:10 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Connecticut
@
Florida
Mar 23 4:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UConn vs. Florida

Baylor (9) vs. Duke (1)

  • Start Time: 2:40 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Baylor
@
Duke
Mar 23 6:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Baylor vs. Duke

Illinois (6) vs. Kentucky (3)

  • Start Time: 5:15 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Illinois
@
Kentucky
Mar 23 9:15pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Illinois vs. Kentucky

Saint Mary's (7) vs. Alabama (2)

  • Start Time: 6:10 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Saint Mary's
@
Alabama
Mar 23 10:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saint Mary's vs. Alabama

Colorado State (12) vs. Maryland (4)

  • Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Colorado State
@
Maryland
Mar 23 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Colorado State vs. Maryland

Ole Miss (6) vs. Iowa State (3)

  • Start Time: 7:45 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Ole Miss
@
Iowa State
Mar 23 11:45pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

New Mexico (10) vs. Michigan State (2)

  • Start Time: 8:40 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Mexico
@
Michigan State
Mar 24 12:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

Oregon (5) vs. Arizona (4)

  • Start Time: 9:40 pm Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Oregon
@
Arizona
Mar 24 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Arizona

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

