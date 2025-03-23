Sunday's Men's College Basketball Second Round Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

The second round of the 2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament continues today, Sunday, March 23rd.

Eight games are on the slate for today's action.

Find out when they start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

UConn (8) vs. Florida (1)

Start Time: 12:10 pm Eastern

12:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Connecticut @ Florida Mar 23 4:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for UConn vs. Florida

Baylor (9) vs. Duke (1)

Start Time: 2:40 pm Eastern

2:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Baylor @ Duke Mar 23 6:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Baylor vs. Duke

Illinois (6) vs. Kentucky (3)

Start Time: 5:15 pm Eastern

5:15 pm Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Illinois @ Kentucky Mar 23 9:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Illinois vs. Kentucky

Saint Mary's (7) vs. Alabama (2)

Start Time: 6:10 pm Eastern

6:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Saint Mary's @ Alabama Mar 23 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Saint Mary's vs. Alabama

Colorado State (12) vs. Maryland (4)

Start Time: 7:10 pm Eastern

7:10 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Colorado State @ Maryland Mar 23 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Colorado State vs. Maryland

Ole Miss (6) vs. Iowa State (3)

Start Time: 7:45 pm Eastern

7:45 pm Eastern TV Channel: truTV

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Ole Miss @ Iowa State Mar 23 11:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

New Mexico (10) vs. Michigan State (2)

Start Time: 8:40 pm Eastern

8:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: TNT

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points New Mexico @ Michigan State Mar 24 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for New Mexico vs. Michigan State

Oregon (5) vs. Arizona (4)

Start Time: 9:40 pm Eastern

9:40 pm Eastern TV Channel: TBS

Moneyline Spread Betting Total Points Oregon @ Arizona Mar 24 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Oregon vs. Arizona

