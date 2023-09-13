Stefon Diggs Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be up against the team with last year's 29th-ranked pass defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (242.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Diggs vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.01

12.01 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.73

83.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.62

Projections provided by numberFire

Diggs 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this season, Diggs picked up 16.2 fantasy points. He had 102 receiving yards on 10 catches (13 targets) and one touchdown.

In Week 2 last year versus the Tennessee Titans, Diggs posted a season-high 32.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 12 receptions, 148 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 6 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Diggs picked up 20.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 10 receptions, 148 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Chicago Bears -- Diggs ended up with 2.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 26 yards, on two targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Diggs ended up with 3.5 fantasy points -- four receptions, 35 yards, on 10 targets -- in Week 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Raiders surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Las Vegas gave up two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Raiders allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Las Vegas let one player pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Raiders last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Las Vegas last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Raiders allowed four players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

The Raiders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

